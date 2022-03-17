Apyx Medical GAAP EPS of -$0.06 beats by $0.05, revenue of $16.82M beats by $0.47M

Mar. 17, 2022 7:12 AM ETApyx Medical Corporation (APYX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Apyx Medical press release (NASDAQ:APYX): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.06 beats by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $16.82M (+46.3% Y/Y) beats by $0.47M.
  • Full Year 2022 Financial Outlook: Total revenue in the range of $50.0 million to $63.0 million vs consensus of $59.91M, representing growth of 3% to 30% year-over- year, compared to total revenue of $48.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. Net loss attributable to stockholders in the range of $21.1 million to $12.1 million, compared to net loss attributable to stockholders of $15.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. Adjusted EBITDA loss in the range of $12.3 million to $3.0 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA loss of $8.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.
