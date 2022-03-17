BitNile invested $111M in building and mining infrastructure till date

Mar. 17, 2022 7:13 AM ETBitNile Holdings, Inc. (NILE)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

Cryptocurrency bitcoin symbol on Magnifying glass shape, red background

photoman/iStock via Getty Images

  • BitNile (NYSE:NILE) announced that it till date it has invested ~$111M in building and mining infrastructure at its Michigan data center and Bitcoin miners from Bitmain Technologies.
  • The company stated that installations and deliveries are on track with ~2.2K installed S19j Pro Antminers and 300 additional S19j Pro Antminers scheduled to be delivered tomorrow for immediate installation.
  • At the end of March 2022, the company expects to take receipt of ~2.3K S19j Pro Antminers, which would bring the company’s installed and active S19j Pro Antminers miners to ~4.8K, that, once installed, are expected to produce more than two Bitcoin per day based on current market conditions, including a mining level of 27.55T.
  • BitNile has entered into purchase agreements with Bitmain for 20.6K bitcoin miners, including 4.6K environmentally friendly S19 XP Antminers that feature a processing power of 140 TH/s and 16K S19j Pro Antminers that feature a processing power of 100 TH/s.
  • Shares trade 1.7% down premarket.
