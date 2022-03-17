Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is the subject of a newly filed antitrust complaint in Europe after OVHcloud, a French cloud-computing company, said the U.S. tech giant is not acting in good faith.

The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news, noted that the complaint, filed to the European Commission, focuses on how Microsoft (MSFT) licenses its products, including Office, and may make it more expensive to use competing cloud services as opposed to Microsoft's Azure.

The complaint also reportedly notes that Microsoft's (MSFT) software does not work as well with other cloud services.

Neither Microsoft (MSFT) nor OVHcloud immediately responded to a request for comment from Seeking Alpha.

However, a spokesman for Microsoft (MSFT) told The Journal that, “Cloud providers enjoy many options to provide cloud services to their customers using Microsoft software, whether purchased by the customer or the partner. We’re continuously evaluating how we can best support partners and make Microsoft software available to customers across all environments, including those of other cloud providers.”

The spokesman did not confirm if Microsoft (MSFT) was notified of the complaint.

Microsoft (MSFT) shares fell fractionally to $293.99 in premarket trading on Thursday.

