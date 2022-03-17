Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) tracked higher in early trading on Thursday despite Q4 earnings falling slightly short of the consensus estimates of analysts.

The retailer reported same-store sales decreased 1.4% during the quarter, driven by a decline in customer traffic which was partially offset by an increase in average transaction amount. Same-store sales declined in the apparel, consumables, seasonal, and home products categories. Same-store sales were up 11.3% compared to the same quarter two years ago.

Gross margin came in at 31.2% of sales vs. 32.5% last year and 31.8% consensus. The gross profit rate decrease was primarily attributable to an increased LIFO provision, which was driven by higher product costs; increased transportation and distribution costs; and a greater proportion of sales coming from the consumables category, which generally has a lower gross profit rate than other product categories. Those factors were partially offset by a reduction in markdowns as a percentage of net sales and higher inventory markups.

SG&A as percentage of revenue was 22% vs. 22.2% last year and 22.6% consensus.

Operating profit fell 8.7% year-over-year to $796.7M.

CEO update: "Despite a more challenging than expected operating environment, our teams remained focused on executing our operating priorities and advancing our strategic initiatives, which we believe position us well for solid sales and profit growth in 2022 and beyond."

Looking ahead, Dollar General (DG) guides for full-year net sales growth of approximately 10% and same-store sales growth of 2.5%.

Shares of Dollar General (DG) rose 3.63% premarket to $220.20 following the earnings release and a dividend payout boost.