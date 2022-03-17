Ionis donidalorsen reduces angioedema attacks in phase 2 study

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) reported the publication of a phase 2 data for antisense medicine donidalorsen (formerly IONIS-PKK-LRx) to treat patients with hereditary angioedema (HAE).

HAE is characterized by recurrent episodes (attacks) of swelling of the skin and mucous membranes.

The company said, donidalorsen showed a 90% reduction in angioedema attacks compared with placebo at the 80 mg monthly dose.

The company added that there was significant improvement in quality of life of the patients.

The main goal of the study was the number of monthly angioedema attacks between weeks 1 and 17. Secondary objectives included the time-normalized number of all, and only moderate or severe, attacks per month between weeks 5 and 17 and quality of life.

The mean monthly rate of attacks was 0.23 for patients receiving the drug and 2.21 for those on placebo.

The mean attack rate between Weeks 5 and 17 was 0.07 and 2.06 in patients receiving donidalorsen and placebo, respectively.

The company added that the majority of adverse events were mild with a frequency that was similar between patients receiving donidalorsen and placebo groups.

The data was published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM).

In addition to NEJM, the company had presented three abstracts analyzing data from the phase 2 study at a conference in February.

Ionis (IONS) said treatment with donidalorsen resulted in reduction of plasma Plasma prekallikrein (PKK) (mean reduction of about 65%), with a significant reduction starting two weeks after the first dose. The reduction in plasma PKK also correlated with clinical improvement in the attacks.

In addition, the company said that an additional group of three patients with nC1-INH-HAE were evaluated in a study of donidalorsen.

In this group, the attack frequency was lower in all three patients, and one patient was free of attacks from Week 1 to Week 17.