Xebec announces accelerated CEO transition

Mar. 17, 2022 7:25 AM ETXebec Adsorption Inc. (XEBEF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Xebec Adsorption (OTCQX:XEBEF) announced that amid the accelerated progress made to date in transitioning Jim Vounassis into the role of President and CEO it has been determined to advance the formal date of such transition from May 12, 2022, such that it will take effect immediately.
  • Mr. Vounassis has also been appointed to the Board, effective immediately.
  • Current CEO and President Kurt Sorschak is retiring as a member of Xebec’s executive management team after his 18-years tenure but will, however, remain as the board chairman until May 11, 2022.
