Solar Edge slips on planned 2M-share offering

Mar. 17, 2022

Installing solar panels, Renewable energy clean and good environment.

bombermoon/iStock via Getty Images

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) -4.7% pre-market after announcing plans to conduct a public offering of 2M common shares, with an underwriters option to purchase up to an additional 300K shares.

SolarEdge says it plans to use the proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include acquisitions, although it does not have agreements or commitments for any acquisitions at this time.

SolarEdge Technologies is "a solid growth story but with a lot of volatility," Hale Stewart writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.

