Bitfarms commences production at The Bunker thereby increasing capacity to 118 MW
Mar. 17, 2022 7:38 AM ETBitfarms Ltd. (BITF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) commenced production at The Bunker, located in Sherbrooke, Québec; The Bunker is being constructed in three phases, phase one of which has been completed, and initial capacity of 12 MW is available and being utilized as previous miner deliveries are already installed.
- The Bunker increases farms in production to eight and total capacity to 118 MW.
- "Rapid deployment of mining assets is underway, and The Bunker is presently operating at 300 petahash. With an additional 1K miners contemporaneously being redeployed in Paraguay, this brings our total current hashrate to 2.7 EH/s, which is a 17% increase since the beginning of March," CEO Emiliano Grodzki commented.
- The Bunker, along with nearby Leger location, will contribute a substantial boost to our goal of achieving 3 EH/s for early 2Q22.
- On a full buildout, The Bunker is expected to be a 48 MW facility housing 13K miners which is seen delivering 1.3K petahash per second.
- Shares trading 1.4% down premarket.