Floor & Decor dazzles BofA with analyst day updates

Bank of America walked away from Floor & Decor Holdings' (NYSE:FND) analyst day event in Miami impressed.

While topics from FND management were said to wide-ranging from supply chain investment to real estate strategies, the underlying theme of growth was consistent. Analyst Elizabeth Suzuki and team noted the day gave them a comprehensive view of FND’s business model, its superior breadth and depth of product, and its newer ventures into design services and maintenance, repair & operations.

The FND management team was said to be particularly confident in its ability to pass rising costs through to the customer while remaining the low-cost leader in the category.

"Consistent with the company’s comments on its 4Q21 earnings call, its long-term store growth target is now 500 stores, up from the company’s original outlook of 400 stores at the time of its listing in 2017 and more than 3x the company’s ’21 year-end store count. FND’s expansion into MRO, its expansion of installation materials, and new adjacent categories opens up the company’s TAM to an estimated $49-$54bn."

BofA stayed positive on FND's upside and remained optimistic on the macro backdrop. The firm kept a Buy rating on FND and price objective of $131.

Shares of FND gained 3.3% yesterday after the event. Floor & Decor (FND) was on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch this week.