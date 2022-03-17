Tenet Healthcare amends credit facility

Mar. 17, 2022 7:47 AM ETTenet Healthcare Corporation (THC)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) has announced an amendment to its existing senior secured revolving credit facility, effective Mar. 16, 2022.
  • The amendment provides for aggregate revolving commitments not to exceed $1.5B, extends the maturity date to Mar. 16, 2027 and replaces LIBOR with Term SOFR and Daily Simple SOFR as the reference interest rate.
  • The credit facility is guaranteed by certain of Tenet’s subsidiaries and secured by a first-priority lien on the accounts receivable and inventory owned by Tenet and its subsidiary guarantors.
  • Earlier this week, Tenet Healthcare was downgraded to hold at CFRA due to valuation
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.