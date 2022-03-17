Tenet Healthcare amends credit facility
Mar. 17, 2022 7:47 AM ETTenet Healthcare Corporation (THC)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) has announced an amendment to its existing senior secured revolving credit facility, effective Mar. 16, 2022.
- The amendment provides for aggregate revolving commitments not to exceed $1.5B, extends the maturity date to Mar. 16, 2027 and replaces LIBOR with Term SOFR and Daily Simple SOFR as the reference interest rate.
- The credit facility is guaranteed by certain of Tenet’s subsidiaries and secured by a first-priority lien on the accounts receivable and inventory owned by Tenet and its subsidiary guarantors.
- Earlier this week, Tenet Healthcare was downgraded to hold at CFRA due to valuation