Kontoor Brands names internal executives for Co-COO roles

Mar. 17, 2022 7:50 AM ETKontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) announced Chris Waldeck, currently EVP, Global Brand President of Lee, will become EVP, Co-COO, Global Brand President, Lee.
  • Tom Waldron, currently EVP, Global Brand President of Wrangler, will become EVP, Co-COO, Global Brand President, Wrangler.
  • "Since our transition from Horizon 1 to Horizon 2, it has become even more vital for us to align our powerful brands with all critical business functions, and to invest in our talent to lead the way to even greater growth for our business," president, CEO Scott Baxter commented.
