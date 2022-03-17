Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is still the top tech stock to own at Wedbush Securities after the Federal Reserve gave what the investment firm called a "bright green light" to own oversold tech stocks after it raised interest rates on Wednesday.

In a note to clients, analyst Dan Ives said that with the rate hike, along with expectations that six more rate hikes are coming this year and three in 2023, now is the time to own oversold tech stocks as investors feared the worst from the central bank, adding that the bottom is "now likely in for the year."

"[The] Fed news takes the uncertainty and overhang away from the tech sector with the Street knowing the clear path ahead on rates and now letting the bulls/bears debate valuation and growth in the tech sector in the year ahead with this backdrop," Ives wrote in a note to clients.

"In a nutshell, we believe the tech sector is as oversold as we have seen in the last five years and we would strongly be buying cloud, software, cyber security, chips, and stalwart tech names led by FAANG with Apple our clear favorite," he added.

Apple (AAPL) shares were down roughly 0.5% to $158.69 in premarket trading, while some of the other tech stocks that Ives mentioned, including Microsoft (MSFT), Oracle (ORCL), Adobe (ADBE) and Salesforce (CRM) were all down less than 0.5%.

In addition, Ives noted that the digital transformation theme that has played out over the past couple years as a result of the pandemic is "gaining more steam" this year, citing enterprise checks and investors have "sold the tech sector indiscriminately across the board."

Aside from the aforementioned tech stocks, Ives also said that the cyber security sector is "poised to surge," noting that there has been an "elevated" number of cyber attacks due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

As such, companies like Palo Alto Networks (PANW), Zscaler (ZS), CrowdStrike (CRWD), Tenable (TENB), Varonis (VRNS), Fortinet (FTNT), CyberArk (CYBR), Palantir (PLTR), Check Point (CHKP) and SailPoint (SAIL) are poised to benefit.

On Monday, Morgan Stanley said Apple (AAPL) would only see a "minimal" impact from Foxconn shutting its Shenzhen, China plant. Yesterday, however, Foxconn said it would restart production at its Shenzhen operations on a limited basis.