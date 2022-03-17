VaporBrands E-Cite acquires custom automaker N2A Motors
Mar. 17, 2022 7:59 AM ETVaporBrands International, Inc. (VAPR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- VaporBrands International (OTCPK:VAPR), dba E-Cite Motors, has acquired California-based custom auto manufacturer and car factory, N2A Motors.
- The acquisition covers N2A Motors' design rights and IP of the Anteros (including partial CAD), Devil Ray (including CAD) and 789 models (plus design patent including CAD). Additionally, multiple Supercar designs and CAD data and all marketing and branding designs, data, materials are part of the purchase.
- N2A founder and legendary designer Gene Langmesser has been appointed to the Board of Directors as part of the acquisition and will serve as the company's Chief Operating Officer. Langmesser will direct, design and oversee all aspects of product development and manufacturing.
- Earlier this month, VaporBrands acquired electric vehicle maker E-Cite Motors as part of its shift towards the EV market.