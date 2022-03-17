OTC Markets Group to acquire Blue Sky Data
Mar. 17, 2022 7:59 AM ETOTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCM)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- OTC Markets Group (OTCQX:OTCM) announced that it has signed a definitive deal to acquire Blue Sky Data, provider of equity and debt compliance data.
- Details of the transaction remain undisclosed.
- "We are adding a unique data set of state law compliance to the information on federal disclosure standards that we currently provide. This will allow broker-dealers to streamline secondary trading and assist issuers of securities in demonstrating their qualifications under complex Blue Sky requirements," said R. Cromwell Coulson, President and CEO of OTC Markets Group.
- Closing is expected on May 2, 2022.
