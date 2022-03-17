The Bank of England has lifted its policy interest rate by 25 basis points to 0.75%, as expected, in its third rate hike since the pandemic.

The U.K.'s central bank said developments since its February report "are likely to accentuate both the peak in inflation and the adverse impact on activity by intensifying the squeeze on household incomes."

The invasion of Ukraine by Russia has further increased energy and other commodity prices, including food prices. "It is also likely to exacerbate global supply chain disruptions, and has increased the uncertainty around the economic outlook significantly," the BOE said.

The pound sterling slips 0.2% against the U.S. dollar, losing gains made earlier in trading. iShares MSCI United Kingdom (NYSEARCA:EWU) is edging down 0.1% in premarket U.S. trading and the Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:FXB) is rising 2.8% premarket. In the U.K. the FTSE 100 Index rises 0.5%. U.K. 10-year Gilt yield is dropping 7 bps to 1.56%.

"The decision was a little more dovish than expected; having gone from 4 policymakers backing a 50bps rise in February, we now have one policymaker dissenting in favor of holding rates at 0.5%," Michael Brown, head of market intelligence at CaxtonFX, said.

"Going forward, this lessens the chances of a 50bps rate hike, while also increasing the likelihood that the Bank fail to live up to the market's expectation of a 2% Bank Rate by year-end, Brown said. "In this context, GBP downside and a significant rally in gilts are what we would expect to see, with the BoE now past 'peak hawkishness' in this cycle."

Turning to the U.K. economy, business confidence has held up and the labor market remains robust, the Bank of England said in its statement. Consumer confidence, though, has slipped as inflation hurts their real household disposable incomes. "That impact on real aggregate income is now likely to be materially larger than implied by the projections in the February Report, consistent with a weaker outlook for growth and employment, all else equal," the BOE statement said.

"Based on its current assessment of the economic situation, the committee judges that some further modest tightening in monetary policy may be appropriate in the coming months, but there are risks on both sides of that judgement depending on how medium-term prospects for inflation evolve," the central bank policymakers said.

Thursday's rate hike is BOE's third hike in this cycle, after lifting the Bank Rate in December 2021 then in February. On Wednesday in the U.S., the Federal Reserve lifted its policy rate for the first time since 2018.