Item 9 Labs to acquire Herbal Cure in Denver, Colorado

Mar. 17, 2022 8:09 AM ETItem 9 Labs Corp. (INLB)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Item 9 Labs (OTCQX:INLB) signed an Asset Purchase Agreement with The Herbal Cure, a medicinal and recreational dispensary and cultivator operating in Denver, Colorado.
  • The Herbal Cure was founded in 2010 and generated revenues of $5.4M in 2021; it will become the company's future flagship location for the brand.
  • The company sees the dispensary to be transitioned over to its cannabis dispensary franchise brand within six months of closing the acquisition.
  • "The Herbal Cure acquisition represents an accretive opportunity for the company and is well-positioned with our national retail and product expansion strategy," Chief Strategy Officer, Jeffrey Rassas commented.
  • Item 9 Labs is seeking acquisitions of cannabis dispensaries in key markets in Arizona, Michigan and Oklahoma to convert into the Unity Rd. brand.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.