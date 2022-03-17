Item 9 Labs to acquire Herbal Cure in Denver, Colorado
Mar. 17, 2022 8:09 AM ETItem 9 Labs Corp. (INLB)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Item 9 Labs (OTCQX:INLB) signed an Asset Purchase Agreement with The Herbal Cure, a medicinal and recreational dispensary and cultivator operating in Denver, Colorado.
- The Herbal Cure was founded in 2010 and generated revenues of $5.4M in 2021; it will become the company's future flagship location for the brand.
- The company sees the dispensary to be transitioned over to its cannabis dispensary franchise brand within six months of closing the acquisition.
- "The Herbal Cure acquisition represents an accretive opportunity for the company and is well-positioned with our national retail and product expansion strategy," Chief Strategy Officer, Jeffrey Rassas commented.
- Item 9 Labs is seeking acquisitions of cannabis dispensaries in key markets in Arizona, Michigan and Oklahoma to convert into the Unity Rd. brand.