Revolve Group is called the ultimate reopening play by Needham

Mar. 17, 2022 8:14 AM ETRevolve Group, Inc. (RVLV)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Glowing light market chart of business glowing stock graph or investment financial data profit on growth money diagram background with diagram exchange information. 3D rendering.

Lemon_tm/iStock via Getty Images

Needham started off coverage of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) with a Buy rating. The online retailer is seen offering growth and profitability to investors with both the Revolve and FWRD brands providing sales upside off pent-up demand from the reopening.

Analyst Anna Andreeva: "With its unique influencer model, RVLV fits the bill, near term, as an ultimate reopening play (with Coachella ahead for the first time since '19, we think there's upside to Street's 35% sales growth expectations in 1H22). Longer term, we forecast consistent 20% and 15% growth in sales and EBITDA, respectively."

Andreeva said that at 2.8X the firm's 2022 sales estimate, valuation is back to pre-pandemic levels. A premium is said to be warranted given RVLV's attractive combination of strong top line and bottom line growth.

Needham assigned a price target of $60 PT which is based on 2.8X EV/sales and 24X EV/EBITDA multiples on the respective 2023 estimates.

Shares of Revolve Group (RVLV) rose 0.72% premarket to $47.37. RVLV gained 7.45% on Wednesday as part of a broad online retail rally.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.