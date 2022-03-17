VYNE Therapeutics Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.20 beats by $0.06, revenue of $2.29M misses by $1.83M
Mar. 17, 2022 8:16 AM ETVYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- VYNE Therapeutics press release (NASDAQ:VYNE): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.20 beats by $0.06.
- Revenue of $2.29M (-46.6% Y/Y) misses by $1.83M.
- CEO comment: “We have several important milestones slated throughout the remainder of 2022 for our three novel immuno-inflammatory pipeline programs, FMX114, VYN201 and VYN202. We plan to report Phase 2a safety and efficacy results in the second quarter. Next, we plan to initiate our first in-human clinical study for VYN201 in the second half of this year, followed by exercising of the option and an IND filing for VYN202. We look forward to updating shareholders on our progress throughout the year.”