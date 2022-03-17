Soligenix rises on data from animal study for booster COVID-19 shot

Mar. 17, 2022 8:18 AM ETSoligenix, Inc. (SNGX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Booster shot covid-19 vaccine concept

Wachiwit/iStock via Getty Images

  • Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, is trading ~9% higher in the pre-market Thursday after announcing data from a booster vaccination study based on its experimental COVID-19 vaccine CiVax involving non-human primates ((NHPs)).
  • In reaction to a booster shot of CiVax, the NHPs, which were double vaccinated seven months ago with an adenovirus COVID-19 vaccine, showed a rapid increase in neutralizing antibody responses against the virus, including Delta and Omicron variants, the company said.
  • The neutralizing antibody levels jumped 27-fold against the original virus and Delta strains within one week of the booster and up to 243-fold by three weeks, according to Soligenix (SNGX).
  • The introduction of a subunit vaccine such as CiVax, “that has been built on years of proven vaccine technology may also encourage the vaccine-hesitant,” Chief Executive Christopher J. Schaber remarked.
