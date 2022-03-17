Flora Growth names CEO Luis Merchan as Chairman of Board
Mar. 17, 2022 8:22 AM ETFlora Growth Corp. (FLGC)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Cannabis company Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) has made certain changes to its Board of Directors, appointing CEO Luis Merchan as Chairman of the Board.
- Merchan replaces Bernie Wilson, who will continue in an advisory capacity for the rest of 2022 and provide strategic guidance on capital markets and international expansion.
- The firm has also added Tim Leslie, Chairman of Flora's Advisory Board, to its Flora Board of Directors and audit committee.
- The changes to the Board signals the company’s move toward becoming a U.S.-based issuer.