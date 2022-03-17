Leidos nabs U.S. Navy prime contract for undersea warfare systems

Mar. 17, 2022 8:24 AM ETLeidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) received a prime contract by the U.S. Navy's Naval Information Warfare Systems Command to support the service's undersea warfare systems.
  • This single-award, Seaport Next Generation task order has a total estimated value of $84M.
  • It includes a 1-year base period, as well as four 1-year options.
  • Through this contract, Leidos will provide operations and maintenance crews aboard U.S. Naval Ship Tactical Auxiliary General Ocean Surveillance platforms and contract vessels.
  • It will provide a cadre of Field Support Team engineers to provide engineering, logistics and technical support to the Surveillance Towed Array Sensor System fleet.
