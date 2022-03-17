Aquestive Therapeutics nabs Fast Track designation for allergic reaction product
Mar. 17, 2022 8:26 AM ET
- The U.S. FDA has granted Fast Track designation to Aquestive Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:AQST) AQST-109, its epinephrine-based candidate for the treatment of severe allergic reactions.
- Shares are up 14% in premarket trading.
- AQST-109 is different from other epinephrine products in that it is delivered via an oral film.
- Aquestive (AQST) expects to report top-line results from a phase 2 study comparing AQST-109 to an intramuscular injection of epinephrine in the first half of the year.
