Impel NeuroPharma announces $100M royalty and debt financing deal with Oaktree
Mar. 17, 2022 8:27 AM ETImpel NeuroPharma, Inc. (IMPL)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) said it has secured $100M gross funding in two separate transactions with funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management.
- It includes a royalty agreement, under which Oaktree will provide Impel with an upfront cash payment of $50M in exchange for tiered royalty payments on annual U.S. net sales of Trudhesa.
- The remaining $50M is funded as a credit facility, with maturity of 5 years and interest at SOFR + 8.75%.
- Impel said based on current projections, these funds provide Impel with a projected cash runway into 2024.
- "This non-dilutive financing provides Impel with immediate and sufficient capital to support the continued successful launch and commercialization efforts for Trudhesa," said Adrian Adams, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Impel NeuroPharma.
