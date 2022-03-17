Impel NeuroPharma announces $100M royalty and debt financing deal with Oaktree

Mar. 17, 2022 8:27 AM ETImpel NeuroPharma, Inc. (IMPL)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) said it has secured $100M gross funding in two separate transactions with funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management.
  • It includes a royalty agreement, under which Oaktree will provide Impel with an upfront cash payment of $50M in exchange for tiered royalty payments on annual U.S. net sales of Trudhesa.
  • The remaining $50M is funded as a credit facility, with maturity of 5 years and interest at SOFR + 8.75%.
  • Impel said based on current projections, these funds provide Impel with a projected cash runway into 2024.
  • "This non-dilutive financing provides Impel with immediate and sufficient capital to support the continued successful launch and commercialization efforts for Trudhesa," said Adrian Adams, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Impel NeuroPharma.
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.