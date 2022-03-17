Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway boosts stake in Occidental to 14.6%
Mar. 17, 2022 8:27 AM ETOccidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY), BRK.A, BRK.BBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor41 Comments
- Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.A) has loaded up on more Occidental (NYSE:OXY) stock this week, adding 16.2M of the petroleum company's shares to Berkshire's 118.3M share stash, according to an SEC filing.
- The purchases bring its stake in OXY to 136.4M shares, or ~14.6% of its shares outstanding.
- Berkshire (BRK.B) bought the latest shares in multiple transactions from March 14 to March 16, at average per-share prices ranging from ~$53 to $55.38.
- In addition to the common shares in Occidental (OXY), Omaha, Nebraska-based Berkshire (BRK.B) holds 200,000 series A preferred stock. Warrants that Berkshire holds would allow it to buy almost 84M shares of OXY stock at $59.624 per share. OXY shares closed at $52.99 on Wednesday.
- Previously (March 12), Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway buys $1.5B more Occidental stock week after $3B purchase