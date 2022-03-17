Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway boosts stake in Occidental to 14.6%

Forbes" 2015 Philanthropy Summit Awards Dinner

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.A) has loaded up on more Occidental (NYSE:OXY) stock this week, adding 16.2M of the petroleum company's shares to Berkshire's 118.3M share stash, according to an SEC filing.
  • The purchases bring its stake in OXY to 136.4M shares, or ~14.6% of its shares outstanding.
  • Berkshire (BRK.B) bought the latest shares in multiple transactions from March 14 to March 16, at average per-share prices ranging from ~$53 to $55.38.
  • In addition to the common shares in Occidental (OXY), Omaha, Nebraska-based Berkshire (BRK.B) holds 200,000 series A preferred stock. Warrants that Berkshire holds would allow it to buy almost 84M shares of OXY stock at $59.624 per share. OXY shares closed at $52.99 on Wednesday.
  • Previously (March 12), Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway buys $1.5B more Occidental stock week after $3B purchase
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.