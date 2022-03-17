Nucor (NYSE:NUE) -1.4% pre-market after providing Q1 adjusted earnings guidance of $7.20-$7.30/share, a new record for Q1 but below Q4 adjusted EPS of $7.97 and the Q1 $7.56 analyst consensus estimate.

Nucor says Q1 earnings in its steel mills segment are expected to decline Q/Q primarily because of decreased profitability of its sheet mills, while the steel products segment is expected to generate earnings growth due to continued strength in non-residential construction-related demand and expanding profit margins.

The steelmaker believes 2022 "will be another very strong year," and it recently raised prices across the steel mills segment, where it expects profitability will improve.

After Wednesday's close, Steel Dynamics provided above-consensus guidance for Q1 adjusted earnings.