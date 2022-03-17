Hot Stocks: DG, SIG, WSM rally on earnings; SEDG drops on stock offering

Retail earnings drew significant attention in Thursday's pre-market trading. Dollar General (NYSE:DG), Signet Jewelers (SIG) and Williams-Sonoma (WSM) all posted gains following the release of their respective earnings report.

Elsewhere in the market, Solar Edge (SEDG) moved in the other direction during pre-market trading. The stock dropped on news of a stock offering.

Gainers

Dollar General (DG) advanced in pre-market trading, despite quarterly results that came in slightly below projections. Shares received a boost after the low-cost retailer offered a better-than-expected forecast for 2022.

DG predicted net sales growth for the year of about 10%, above the approximately 7% advance that analysts had predicted. The company also raised its dividend by 31%.

Meanwhile, Signet Jewelers (SIG) also posted a pre-market advance in the wake of its quarterly report. The jewelry retailer met expectations with its Q4 profit, with revenue that jumped 28% from last year to reach $2.81B.

SIG gave an upbeat forecast as well. The company projected Q1 revenue of $1.78B-$1.82B, versus a consensus estimate of $1.74B. Shares climbed nearly 9% on the news.

Earnings news also sparked a rally in Williams-Sonoma (WSM). The stock jumped almost 8% on a Q4 profit that beat expectations. Revenue rose 9% to $2.5B.

Decliner

Solar Edge (SEDG) showed pre-market weakness, dragged down by news of a public offering of 2M common shares. Concern about the dilution of current shareholders sent the stock lower by nearly 7%.

SEDG said the funds raised through the offering will be used for general corporate purposes. The firm added that the proceeds could be used for acquisitions, although it doesn't have any agreements in place at this time.

