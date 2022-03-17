Jobless claims down 15K to 214K
Mar. 17, 2022 8:30 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Initial Jobless Claims: -15K to 214K vs. 221K consensus and 229K prior (revised from 227K).
- 4-week moving average was 223K, a decrease of 8,750 from the previous week's revised average of 231,750.
- The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 1.0% for the week ended Mar. 5, a decrease of 0.1 percentage point from the previous week's unrevised rate.
- The advance number of actual initial claims under state programs, unadjusted, totaled 202,894 in the week ended Mar. 12, a decrease of 16,981 (or 7.7%) from the previous week. The seasonal factors had expected an decrease of 1,486 (or 0.7 percent) from the previous week. There were 757,202 initial claims in the comparable week in 2021.
- Continuing jobless claims of 1.419M vs. 1.490M prior and 1.485M consensus.