Morgan Stanley raises oil price forecast, again
Mar. 17, 2022 8:33 AM ET The United States Oil ETF, LP (USO) XLE By: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor
- After the close Wednesday, Morgan Stanley adjusted oil supply / demand balance forecasts (NYSEARCA:USO), and increased 2H 2022 and 2023 oil price estimates.
- On March 1st, Morgan Stanley increased its Q2 oil price estimate to $115, citing a geopolitical risk premium.
- Wednesday, the bank pointed to tanker tracking data suggesting Russian volumes are struggling to find a home, and assumed a reduction of 1mb/d in Russian volumes from April onwards.
- The bank also trimmed oil demand growth for 2022 by 600kb/d, citing a reemergence of Covid in China and moderation in global GDP forecasts.
- The bank left its Iran supply forecast unchanged and continues to see +1mb/d from Iran in mid 2022.
- Morgan Stanley now sees Brent oil prices at $120/b in Q3 (up from $100/b), $100/b in 2023, and thinks oil prices could average $150/b for the remainder of 2022 in a "bull case" (XLE).