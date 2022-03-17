Morgan Stanley raises oil price forecast, again

Hand is turning a dice and changes the direction of an arrow symbolizing that the Oil price is changing the trend and goes down instead of up (or vice versa)

Fokusiert/iStock via Getty Images

  • After the close Wednesday, Morgan Stanley adjusted oil supply / demand balance forecasts (NYSEARCA:USO), and increased 2H 2022 and 2023 oil price estimates.
  • On March 1st, Morgan Stanley increased its Q2 oil price estimate to $115, citing a geopolitical risk premium.
  • Wednesday, the bank pointed to tanker tracking data suggesting Russian volumes are struggling to find a home, and assumed a reduction of 1mb/d in Russian volumes from April onwards.
  • The bank also trimmed oil demand growth for 2022 by 600kb/d, citing a reemergence of Covid in China and moderation in global GDP forecasts.
  • The bank left its Iran supply forecast unchanged and continues to see +1mb/d from Iran in mid 2022.
  • Morgan Stanley now sees Brent oil prices at $120/b in Q3 (up from $100/b), $100/b in 2023, and thinks oil prices could average $150/b for the remainder of 2022 in a "bull case" (XLE).
