  • Circle Internet Financial, the issuer of USD stablecoin (USDC-USD), is expected to gain $2.3B more in interest income in the next two years following the Federal Reserve's decision to hike the policy rate, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.
  • Similar to a lender, Circle generally earns more yield when interest rates climb and vice versa.
  • The figure is based on where interest rate futures stood in mid-January, as well as increased estimates of how much USDC (USDC-USD) will be in circulation by the end of next year, the WSJ noted. As of this writing, USDC has 52.45B coins in circulating supply, according to data from CoinMarketCap.
  • In mid-February, Circle's value doubled to $9B in a revised deal with special purpose acquisition company Concord Acquisition (CND), reflecting improvements in the company's financial outlook.
  • In Oct. 2021, Circle got a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission.
