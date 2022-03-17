Formula 1, Tata Communications announce multi-year collaboration
- Formula 1 (NASDAQ:FWONA) and Tata Communications announced a multi-year strategic collaboration.
- Tata Communications will be the official broadcast connectivity provider of Formula 1.
- Tata Communications will empower Formula 1 with global end-to-end managed network services for video contribution.
- For this, the company will facilitate the transfer of more than 100 video feeds and over 250 audio channels to be transmitted between the Grand Prix venue and F1's Media & Technology Centre in the UK every race weekend in under 200 milliseconds, enabling F1 to broadcast to over 500M fans in 180+ territories globally.