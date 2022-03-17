Formula 1, Tata Communications announce multi-year collaboration

  • Formula 1 (NASDAQ:FWONA) and Tata Communications announced a multi-year strategic collaboration.
  • Tata Communications will be the official broadcast connectivity provider of Formula 1.
  • Tata Communications will empower Formula 1 with global end-to-end managed network services for video contribution.
  • For this, the company will facilitate the transfer of more than 100 video feeds and over 250 audio channels to be transmitted between the Grand Prix venue and F1's Media & Technology Centre in the UK every race weekend in under 200 milliseconds, enabling F1 to broadcast to over 500M fans in 180+ territories globally.
