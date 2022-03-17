Eiger says COVID-19 therapy cut hospitalization risk by 50% in mostly vaccinated adults

Mar. 17, 2022 8:36 AM ETEiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (EIGR)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Coronavirus Cell New Strain Blue

BlackJack3D/E+ via Getty Images

  • The commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) is trading ~8% higher in the pre-market after announcing late-stage data for its experimental COVID-19 therapy Peginterferon Lambda.
  • The Phase 3 trial designed to evaluate Lambda, a type III interferon in 1,936 adult patients, was the second-largest study to test a COVID-19 therapeutic the company said. 84% of patients in the trial had received at least one dose of any COVID-19 vaccine.
  • In terms of the primary endpoint, a single subcutaneous injection of Lambda cut the risk of hospitalizations or emergency room visits longer than six hours by 50% and death by 60%, Eiger (EIGR) said.
  • Following viral sequencing, the trial was found to have reached the primary endpoint for all variants tested, including omicron, the company said, adding it expects “Lambda has the potential to be effective against any new arising variants.”
  • The company intends to discuss the data with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and file for Emergency Use Authorization “as soon as possible.”

  • Eiger (EIGR) shares surged ahead of the data readout for Lambda after the company said the Ukraine-Russia conflict would not have an impact on its late-stage HDV trial for Lonafarnib.

