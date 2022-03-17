GTE, EIGR and AQST among pre market gainers
- Summer Infant (SUMR) +29% on Q4 results.
- Imperial Petroleum (IMPP) +19%.
- Mullen Automotive (MULN) +19% featured by Yahoo Finance live.
- Indonesia Energy (INDO) +18%.
- F-star Therapeutics (FSTX) +16%.
- Enservco (ENSV) +16%.
- Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) +16% receives FDA fast track designation for AQST-109 for emergency treatment of allergic reactions including anaphylaxis.
- Nine Energy Service (NINE) +14%.
- Houston American Energy (HUSA) +14%.
- PagerDuty (PD) +13% on Q4 results.
- InflaRx (IFRX) +10% receives corrected advice letter from FDA related to phase III program for vilobelimab in hidradenitis suppurativa.
- Flora Growth (FLGC) +11% names CEO Luis Merchan as Chairman of Board.
- Barnwell Industries (BRN) +10%.
- U.S. Energy (USEG) +10%.
- Lion Group Holding (LGHL) +10%.
- Ring Energy (REI) +11% on Q4 results.
- Signet Jewelers (SIG) +9% on Q4 results.
- BIMI International Medical (BIMI) +9%.
- Sypris Solutions (SYPR) +9% on Q4 results.
- NexImmune (NEXI) +8% and Zephyr AI announce a strategic partnership in oncology for target discovery and validation.
- Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR) +6% single-dose Peginterferon Lambda for COVID-19 reduced risk of hospitalization or ER visits by 50% in a predominantly vaccinated population in phase 3 together study.
- Team (TISI) +5% on Q4 results.
- TMC the metals company (TMC) +5% enters into business collaboration MoU with Epsilon Carbon to complete A pre-feasibility study for the world’s first commercial polymetallic nodule processing plant in India.
- Biofrontera (BFRI) +5%.
- Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) +5%.