Alnylam sues Pfizer, Moderna over patent used in mRNA COVID vaccines

Mar. 17, 2022 8:48 AM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA), PFE, ALNYBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor10 Comments

Patent Litigation is shown on the photo using the text

Andrii Dodonov/iStock via Getty Images

  • Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) arguing that the companies' COVID-19 mRNA vaccines infringe on a Moderna (MRNA) patent.
  • Alnylam (ALNY) said that the patent in question, 11,246,933, relates to biodegradable cationic lipids "that are foundational to the success of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines."
  • In the complaint, Alnylam (ALNY) is seeking compensation from the two companies only and does not want to stop the sale and distribution of the vaccines.
