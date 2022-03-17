Innodata Isogen GAAP EPS of -$0.04, revenue of $19.29M
Mar. 17, 2022 8:46 AM ETInnodata Inc. (INOD)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Innodata Isogen press release (NASDAQ:INOD): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.04.
- Revenue of $19.29M (+26.2% Y/Y).
- CEO comment: "In 2021 overall, we grew revenues 20%. In 2022, we are targeting an acceleration of revenue growth to 30%. Achieving this goal is subject to the various risks and uncertainties that we refer to in our filings with the SEC. That said, we believe we are seeing solid business momentum and market traction across our markets, including financial services, manufacturing, retail, robotics, and technology.