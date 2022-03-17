Ralph Lauren rallies after JPMorgan points to revenue recovery across brands

Mar. 17, 2022 8:50 AM ETRalph Lauren Corporation (RL)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

JPMorgan upgraded Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) to an Overweight rating from Neutral after pointing to attractive valuation with shares trading at 6X the firm's 2023 EBITDA or ~25% below the company's prepandemic multiple.

Analyst Matthew Boss said the macro-driven pullback provides an opportunity to own a multi-year mid-teens margin profile with reset distribution model exiting the pandemic. A three-pronged revenue recovery opportunity is called out spread across Polo (refined casual), Lauren (self-help) and luxury (reopen). Ralph Lauren's $1.4B net cash on the balance sheet is also highlighted.

Boss on the RL numbers: "Putting the pieces together, our consolidated 4Q22 revenue growth of +13.5% y/y reported matches mgmt’s +13-14% guide w/ potential conservatism built into N/A and Europe noting recent fieldwork pointing to above plan N/A trends and lateral peer commentary citing limited Western European impact to-date. On FY23, we model +3.1% revenue growth or +5% 'core' growth adjusted for ~200bps of ‘one-time’ items by our math (including 53rd week lap, Chaps license transition, & Club Monaco sale) conservatively embedding Europe brick/mortar at only 80% of FY19 productivity."

JPMorgan assigned a price target of $142 to Ralph Lauren (RL), which works out to 7.9X the firm's 2023 EBITA estimate at the five-year pre-pandemic level.

Shares of Ralph Lauren (RL) jumped 3.33% in premarket trading to $117.80 after rising 5.54% on Wednesday amid a strong move in apparel and footwear stocks.

