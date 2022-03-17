Vicinity Motor signs distribution partnership with DATTCO
Mar. 17, 2022 8:55 AM ETVicinity Motor Corp. (VEV)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) said it has signed a strategic U.S. distribution deal with a full-service passenger transportation company- DATTCO - based in New Britain, Connecticut.
- Under the agreement, DATTCO will distribute Vicinity vehicles within the Northeastern United States.
- In addition, the transporter has already placed an initial order valued at over $2M for Vicinity Lightning EV and Classic transit buses and Optimal-EV S1 paratransit electric low-floor shuttle busses.
- "DATTCO's large customer base - with over 1,800 customers including corporations, schools, tour operators and local organizations - are increasingly looking for sustainable solutions for their transportation needs. We are excited to provide their first EV options for customers," said Vicinity Motor Founder and CEO William Trainer.
- Earlier this month, Vicinity Motor expands U.S. distribution partnership with ABC Companies