EVmo to receive $30M in dilutive financing to add 400 vehicles per quarter
Mar. 17, 2022 8:55 AM ETEVmo, Inc. (YAYO)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- EVmo (OTC:YAYO) is developing partners to deliver up to $30M in vehicle financing to add ~400 vehicles quarterly to the company's fleet.
- The company is currently having 600 cars on its platform and is expected to have in excess of 2K cars with next year.
- We expect to be operationally profitable at ~950 cars, and cash flow positive at ~1.6K cars, which remains in-line with internal forecast and business plan.
- The company plans to double the quarterly purchases in 2023.
- As per Global Market Insights, the ridesharing market in North America was $4.5B in 2019 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% through 2026.