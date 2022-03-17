Norwegian Cruise Line is picked by Morgan Stanley to outperform cruise line peers

Norwegian Star cruise ship

frantic00/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Morgan Stanley turned more constructive on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) with an upgrade to an Equalweight rating from Underweight.

Analyst Thomas Allen and team see a relatively balanced risk-reward at the current share pruce level.

Looking ahead, the firm sees the potential for NCLH stock to outperform as the industry moves past COVID restrictions, with strong pent-up demand and pricing. There is still caution on NCLH from Morgan Stanley with risks like a potential COVID resurgence, high fuel prices, leverage and exposure to Europe in the mix.

Morgan Stanley moved off a bearish stance on NCLH before it did with peers Royal Caribbean (RCL) and Carnival (CCL).

"We believe NCLH is better positioned in the current recovery than RCL/CCL due to its higher-end customer skew, smaller fleet, more oil hedges, and greater premium market exposure (specifically Alaska). NCLH's 2019 net yields were 23%/44% higher than RCL/CCL, and our channel checks suggest there is stronger demand for high-end cruises while Morgan Stanley economists see greater macro risk for low-end spending. In addition, our channel checks suggest Alaska is the strongest booking market right now."

The firm's $19 price target assumes 10X the 2023 EBITDA estimate, a premium to NCLH's 2016-2019 19 multiple of 9X but a discount to the 12X at which it traded in 2013-2016, earlier in the last cycle. MS believes a slight premium to the pre-COVID 3-year average of 9X is warranted given that in 2023 could be the beginning of a new cycle.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) fell 1.55% in premarket trading to $19.02 after gaining 5.86% on Wednesday amid a broad rally in travel and leisure names.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.