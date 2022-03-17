Norwegian Cruise Line is picked by Morgan Stanley to outperform cruise line peers

Morgan Stanley turned more constructive on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) with an upgrade to an Equalweight rating from Underweight.

Analyst Thomas Allen and team see a relatively balanced risk-reward at the current share pruce level.

Looking ahead, the firm sees the potential for NCLH stock to outperform as the industry moves past COVID restrictions, with strong pent-up demand and pricing. There is still caution on NCLH from Morgan Stanley with risks like a potential COVID resurgence, high fuel prices, leverage and exposure to Europe in the mix.

Morgan Stanley moved off a bearish stance on NCLH before it did with peers Royal Caribbean (RCL) and Carnival (CCL).

"We believe NCLH is better positioned in the current recovery than RCL/CCL due to its higher-end customer skew, smaller fleet, more oil hedges, and greater premium market exposure (specifically Alaska). NCLH's 2019 net yields were 23%/44% higher than RCL/CCL, and our channel checks suggest there is stronger demand for high-end cruises while Morgan Stanley economists see greater macro risk for low-end spending. In addition, our channel checks suggest Alaska is the strongest booking market right now."

The firm's $19 price target assumes 10X the 2023 EBITDA estimate, a premium to NCLH's 2016-2019 19 multiple of 9X but a discount to the 12X at which it traded in 2013-2016, earlier in the last cycle. MS believes a slight premium to the pre-COVID 3-year average of 9X is warranted given that in 2023 could be the beginning of a new cycle.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) fell 1.55% in premarket trading to $19.02 after gaining 5.86% on Wednesday amid a broad rally in travel and leisure names.