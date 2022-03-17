Allstate (NYSE:ALL) has raised its auto insurance rates to deal with higher auto loss cost inflation, resulting in an increase to Allstate brand total auto insurance written premiums of ~5.1%, the company told investors. That translates to an annualized impact of $1.2B in gross premiums.

The premium increases implemented since the beginning of Q4 2021 "will be earned throughout the year," Chief Financial Mario Rizzo said.

Auto accident severity increases are reflecting rising inflation across coverages, the company said. Physical damage severity is up due to higher used-car values, replacement parts, and labor costs; and the value of used cars has significantly outpaced core inflation, driving loss costs up when a vehicle is a total loss, it said.

Casualty severity is also increasing due to more severe injuries, medical cost inflation, and greater attorney representation.

Besides the rate increases, Allstate (ALL) is focusing on expenses. The insurer said it has achieved about half of its savings to date in its goal for a ~6.0 point reduction in adjusted expense ratio from 2018 to 2024.

