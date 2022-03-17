Quantum stock slides on ~$67.5M rights offering
Mar. 17, 2022 9:04 AM ETQuantum Corporation (QMCO)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) has dropped ~7% pre-market after launching a ~$67.5M rights offering.
- The company plans to distribute to all holders of common stock and participating warrants as of March 25, 2022 subscription rights to purchase ~0.422572999 of a share of common stock, at a subscription price per share equal to $2.25/whole share.
- The offering will include an over-subscription right to allow each rights holder that exercises its basic subscription rights in full to purchase additional shares of common stock that remain unsubscribed at the expiration of the offering.
- If fully subscribed, gross proceeds is estimated to be ~$67.5M. Proceeds from the offering will be used as working capital and for general corporate purposes, as well as partial repayment of the company's indebtedness.
- Additionally, Quantum has separately entered into an agreement with Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers on behalf of itself and certain funds managed by it, pursuant to which the committed purchasers have agreed to exercise their basic subscription rights in full, and certain funds managed by Neuberger Berman and certain other Committed Purchasers have further agreed to exercise over-subscription rights for the unsubscribed portion of the basic subscription rights, for up to ~$53.5M in the rights offering.