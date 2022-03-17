TC Biopharm stock up 31% as FDA grants orphan drug tag to leukemia treatment

Mar. 17, 2022

  • U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted TC Biopharm (NASDAQ:TCBP) lead product, OmnImmune, orphan drug designation, to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML).
  • The company said the status was granted after the FDA reviewed its Phase 1b/2a trial results in relapse/refractory AML patients.
  • AML is a cancer that originates in the bone marrow and progresses rapidly, resulting in an abnormal increase in white blood cells. It is generally diagnosed in older people.
  • Shares +31%.
