TC Biopharm stock up 31% as FDA grants orphan drug tag to leukemia treatment
Mar. 17, 2022 9:12 AM ETTC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted TC Biopharm (NASDAQ:TCBP) lead product, OmnImmune, orphan drug designation, to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML).
- Shares of (TCBP) up 31% at $1.3 in premarket trading.
- The company said the status was granted after the FDA reviewed its Phase 1b/2a trial results in relapse/refractory AML patients.
- AML is a cancer that originates in the bone marrow and progresses rapidly, resulting in an abnormal increase in white blood cells. It is generally diagnosed in older people.
