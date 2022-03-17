Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) -5% pre-market after reporting mixed Q4 results but issuing guidance for FY 2022 total project sales that missed expectations.

Q4 net income attributable to the company was $26M, or $0.39/share, compared to net income of $35M, or $0.52/share, in Q3 and $7M, or $0.11/share, in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 net revenues rose 47% Y/Y and 24% Q/Q to $1.53B, driven by a higher solar module average selling price and an increase in total module shipments by 28% Y/Y and 1% Q/Q to 3.83 GW, including 263 MW shipped to the company's own utility-scale solar power projects.

But total operating expenses rose to $234M from $176M in Q3 and $139M in the year-earlier quarter, driven mostly by higher shipping and handling expenses.

For Q1, Canadian Solar guides for total module shipments of 3.6-3.8 GW and total revenues of $1.25B-$1.35B, below $1.48B analyst consensus estimate; gross margin is expected at 14.5%-15.5%, reflecting the impact of higher material costs, which the company says it will partially mitigate through pricing and sales channel strategies.

For FY 2022, Canadian Solar raises expectations for total revenues of $7B-$7.5B from $6.5B-$7B previously, reiterates its prior outlook for total shipments of 20-22 GW, while increasing guidance for total battery storage shipments of 1.8-1.9 GWh from 1.4-1.5 GWh previously.

Earlier this week, Canadian Solar launched commercial production of its new 54-cell format module for rooftop solar applications.