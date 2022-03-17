TFF Pharma in pact with U.S. army for needle-free medical countermeasures
Mar. 17, 2022 9:15 AM ETTFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TFFP)CTLTBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor3 Comments
- TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) is trading ~6% higher in the pre-market Thursday after announcing a research agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID) and The Geneva Foundation, a non-profit within the U.S. military.
- The Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) is aimed at the development of a dry powder needle-free medical countermeasures based on the company’s Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform, TFF Pharmaceuticals (TFFP) said.
- According to a press release, the partners intend to establish the immune response of a dry powder recombinant Vesicular Stomatitis Virus Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus-2 Glycoprotein (TFFD-rVSV-SARS2-GP) vaccine candidate formulated using TFF.
- Per the terms, USAMRIID will conduct preclinical studies to assess the efficacy against SARS-CoV-2, generated by intranasal administration of dry powder formulations, as opposed to traditional methods of administration.
- Early this month, TFF Pharmaceuticals (TFFP) announced a collaboration with Catalent (CTLT) for testing and production of TFF-based dry powder formulations for a range of biotherapeutics.