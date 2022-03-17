SFLMaven provides unaudited 2022 YTD performance metrics
- SFLMaven’s (OTCPK:SFLM) second half of last year showed several dynamics that suggested a spur toward accelerating growth in our vintage jewelry business., but 2022 has dramatically exceeded our expectations thus far,” stated Joseph Ladin, CEO.
- YTD Unaudited total sales of more than $2.2M, up 26% Y/Y, Auction Sales of more than $1.92M, up 30% Y/Y, Average Sales Price of $954/item, up over 22% Y/Y, Nearly 2,300 individual products sold and Repeat Buyers up 14% Y/Y.
- Ladin added, “The fundamental picture looks great for the core business. We continue to benefit from our position relative to the traditional jewelry industry – we have no supply chain issues and we aren’t seeing a margin squeeze driven by rising raw materials pricing because we don’t manufacture our products.”