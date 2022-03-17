TMC signs MOU with Epsilon Carbon for study of a polymetallic nodule processing plant in India
Mar. 17, 2022 9:19 AM ETTMC the metals company Inc. (TMC)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- TMC- the metals company (NASDAQ:TMC) signs a MoU with Epsilon Carbon to complete a pre-feasibility study for a commercial-scale deep-sea nodule processing plant in India.
- It has targeted production capacity of more than 30,000 tonnes per annum of an intermediate nickel-copper-cobalt matte product used for active cathode material for Nickel Manganese Cobalt and other nickel-rich cathode chemistries for lithium-ion batteries and more than 750,000 TPA of manganese silicate by-product expected to be used in manganese alloy production for the steel industry.
- TMC and Epsilon Carbon enetered into binding heads of terms contemplated in the MoU or March 31, 2023.