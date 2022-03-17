TMC signs MOU with Epsilon Carbon for study of a polymetallic nodule processing plant in India

  • TMC- the metals company (NASDAQ:TMCsigns a MoU with Epsilon Carbon to complete a pre-feasibility study for a commercial-scale deep-sea nodule processing plant in India.
  • It has targeted production capacity of more than 30,000 tonnes per annum of an intermediate nickel-copper-cobalt matte product used for active cathode material for Nickel Manganese Cobalt and other nickel-rich cathode chemistries for lithium-ion batteries and more than 750,000 TPA of manganese silicate by-product expected to be used in manganese alloy production for the steel industry.
  • TMC and Epsilon Carbon enetered into binding heads of terms contemplated in the MoU or March 31, 2023.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.