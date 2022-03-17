LifeStance Health cut to neutral at UBS on EBITDA margins
Mar. 17, 2022 9:22 AM ETLifeStance Health Group, Inc. (LFST)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- UBS has downgraded mental health services provider LifeStance Health (NASDAQ:LFST) to neutral from buy given the belief the company will not meet previously projected EBITDA margins.
- The firm cut its price target to $10 from $19 (~1% downside based on Wednesday's close).
- Analyst Kevin Caliendo said that he now assumes peak margins of 16% by 2030, compared to 20% before.
- "While clinician productivity should improve as practitioners mature and staffing challenges could dissipate, we are not confident the 80% retention rate is immune from risk," he wrote. "On valuation, we currently see less favorable risk-reward."
- Among Wall Street analysts, LifeStance (LFST) has an average of a buy rating.