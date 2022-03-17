Casey’s aims to hire 5,000 new workers as retail battle for employees heats up
Mar. 17, 2022 9:24 AM ETCasey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) said it plans to hold a two-day hiring event next week with the goal of filling 5,000 positions across the 16 states where it operates.
- The company is seeking new store team members, specifically focused on attracting full and part-time team members of all ages.
- Hiring in the retail sector continues to be very competitive with labor for certain positions very tight.
- Yesterday, Walmart announced that it is going on a hiring blitz with a target to hire 50,000 workers in the current quarter. The company already has more than 1.6M workers in the U.S. and over 2.3M workers globally. The retail giant plans to fill positions in stores, as well as new business areas such as health/wellness and advertising.