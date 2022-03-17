Oil prices rally on mixed headlines following a sharp selloff over the past week
- Oil prices (USO) traded higher by ~7% ahead of the US equity market open Thursday, following a series of mixed headlines and $14 selloff since Friday's close.
- Diplomatic progress in Ukraine had removed much of the geopolitical risk premium from oil prices in recent days; however, when referring to speculation that the two countries had made substantial diplomatic progress Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Peskov said "on the whole, that's wrong."
- Lockdowns in China provided a headwind to oil markets this week; however, Thursday President Xi called on officials to "minimize impacts on the Economy from Covid controls."
- The DOE inventory release Wednesday showed a larger than expected build in crude oil inventories, though oil plus oil products continued to fall, down 5.6mb on the week.
- The IEA pointed to accelerating Russian supply impacts in April, and Morgan Stanley adjusted oil balance forecasts, reducing Russian supplies by 1mb/d from April onward.
- While Berkshire (BRK.A) continues to drive strong performance in Occidental (OXY) shares, several North American oil stocks are trading below pre-invasion levels, including Devon (DVN), Marathon (MRO), Cenovus (CVE), Exxon (XOM), and Pioneer (PXD), suggesting sustained oil prices at-or-above current levels could drive outperformance.