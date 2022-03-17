Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) stock is slipping 1.6% in premarket trading after Ladenburg Thalman analyst Christopher Nolan downgraded the mortgage REIT to Neutral from Buy as the company's 12% dividend yield lags Nolan's 15% total return threshold for Buy-rated names.

This comes after Lument (LFT) cut its quarterly dividend by a third to $0.06 per share earlier this week.

The analyst also trims 2022 EPS estimate to $0.33 from $0.40 on higher share count from Lument's (LFT) 27.3M new share issuance related to its February transferable rights offering.

"We think the dilution from this capital raise will result in LFT share price perpetually trading at a discount to 1.0x book value given investor concerns of another dilutive raise at LFT," Nolan wrote in a note to clients. "At this point, all of this is reflected in LFC's share price, in our view."

Nolan models for the dividend to recover to $0.09 per share per quarter by Q4 2022, assuming the company is "able to quickly lever and deploy the newly raised equity (we are modeling a $250M debt raise in Q2 2022) and that asset quality remains good."

Nolan's Neutral rating breaks from the average Wall Street rating of Buy.

