Smart for Life selected by Amazon for Singapore launch
Mar. 17, 2022 9:32 AM ETSmart for Life, Inc. (SMFL)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL) rallied 38.8% higher premarket after it announced that it is launching various Smart for Life products under the Doctors Scientific Organica brand on Amazon Singapore, expanding its international presence into Southeast Asia.
- Smart for Life was selected by Amazon to introduce several of its key SKUs into Amazon's storefront in Singapore.
- The launch on Amazon Singapore initially includes the highest selling vitamins and supplements under the Doctors Scientific Organica brand.
- Products to be offered on Amazon Singapore is expected to eventually include Smart for Life’s popular protein bars, cookies, and keto products, as well as the full line of vitamins, supplements and gummies.